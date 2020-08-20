Millard North teacher facing additional charges of felony sexual assault, child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard North High School teacher charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault is facing two more such charges — plus three more involving a child.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, a language arts teacher at Millard North High School, was booked into Douglas County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Thursday report from the Omaha Police Department, McGreevy is now facing six charges: three are first-degree sexual assault, a Class II Felony; two are third-degree sexual assault of a child, along with a charge of felony child abuse.

A Millard Public Schools spokesman told 6 News on Wednesday that McGreevy is on administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing, the report states, and detectives with the OPD Child Victim Sexual Assault Unit say there may still be more victims. Police urge anyone with information to contact the CVSA unit at 402-444-5636; or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867); or reach out at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

