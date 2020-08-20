Advertisement

Millard North gets ready, taking things day by day

Members of the Millard North football team listen in to head coach Fred Petito during practice at Millard North High School on Thursday, 8/20/20.
Members of the Millard North football team listen in to head coach Fred Petito during practice at Millard North High School on Thursday, 8/20/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Longtime Millard North head coach Fred Petito doesn’t know what to expect this season.

He’s not sure entirely what his team will look like, and he’s not sure if they’ll be able to make it through an entire season without the coronavirus putting an end to things early.

That’s why he says they’re simply taking things day by day.

“We’re going to enjoy a good Thursday afternoon out here and hope we can come back again tomorrow,” Petito said. “It’s a day by day thing with us.”

He does know he’s just over a week from facing Millard South, but right now the team isn’t thinking about that.

Petito said they’re worried about themselves and getting their system in place.

“We’re going to take care of things we control. We’re just going to stay within and work on knowing what to do and then how to do it,” Petito said.

Petito is so focused on how his team can improve each day, he hasn’t even put any thought into finding opponents for the games they lost when OPS schools postponed fall sports.

He’s completely left that up to the athletic director.

In week three, the team will now face Elkhorn South.

In week eight, they’ll face Fremont.

The Mustangs are still looking for an opponent for week five.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

