Man shocked while working on fire hydrant near 72nd and Sorensen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A worker is rushed to the hospital after a scary incident near 72nd and Sorensen Parkway.

The worker was reportedly working to replace a fire hydrant near a nursing facility when he struck an underground cable. The worker was shocked.

Firefighters and paramedics worked to get him out of the hole, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to a trauma hospital.

We’ll let you know when we get an update on the worker’s condition.

