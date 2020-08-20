Advertisement

Man shocked while working on fire hydrant near 72nd and Sorensen

A worker is rushed to the hospital after a scary incident near 72nd and Sorensen Parkway.
A worker is rushed to the hospital after a scary incident near 72nd and Sorensen Parkway.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A worker is rushed to the hospital after a scary incident near 72nd and Sorensen Parkway.

The worker was reportedly working to replace a fire hydrant near a nursing facility when he struck an underground cable. The worker was shocked.

Firefighters and paramedics worked to get him out of the hole, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to a trauma hospital.

We’ll let you know when we get an update on the worker’s condition.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

