Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heating up beginning this weekend!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After several days back in the 80s this week, the 90s return for the weekend!

Temperatures Thursday morning weren’t quite as cool as previous days, with morning lows in the 60s for most spots west of the Missouri River. Despite an increase in cloud cover from the north, we all still warmed into the 80s this afternoon, with Omaha heating into the upper-80s.

While there are a few showers/moisture showing up on the radar to our north, the air is dry enough to keep us dry this evening and tonight. Partly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s. Winds stay out of the south, 5-15 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return Friday, with highs warming near the 90° mark. Conditions will be a bit breezy at times, with winds still from the south 10-20 mph.

Highs in the lower-90s stick around for the weekend, with slight chance for thundershowers both Saturday and Sunday mornings. While we need the rain, most of us will likely stay dry.

The heat continues into the first half of next week, with highs in the mid-90s likely Monday through Wednesday! Thankfully, the dew points won’t be quite as high as they could be for this time of year, so heat indices shouldn’t be too far off the actual air temperature.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

