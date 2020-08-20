Lincoln waitress gets big tip and praise for wearing a mask

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A little over two weeks ago a waitress in the capital city received a five-cent tip with a note saying that money would be more if she wasn't wearing a mask.

Now we're hearing from another Lincoln waitress who got a big tip and a note, praising her for just the opposite.

The note reads: "This is my response to the idiot who tipped five cents because of masks. Feel free to move out of the state of Nebraska. Thanks for wearing masks. Let's see if this makes the news."

That note and a hundred dollar bill were left at Noelle Hughbank's table at Red Lobster.

Hughbanks will celebrate five years serving at the Lincoln restaurant next week.

She says work has been challenging during COVID-19 and this gesture was overwhelming.

"I cried," said Hughbanks. "I think it's beautiful. You know we're not just doing this for ourselves were doing it for everyone. It made me cry that I got the recognition but I think it could have been anybody."

The note lists that it is a direct response to a story 10/11 Now brought you earlier this month of another waitress in Lincoln who was given a five-cent tip because she was wearing a mask.

“He basically wants everybody to be safe and wear and mask,” said Hughbanks. “The note says basically to the other guy you can move.”

Hughbanks says the man left before she got a chance to say anything.

“Thank you,” said Hughbanks. “Thank you so much. Just keep coming back to the restaurant. They could have gone anywhere and they came to Red Lobster and that just kinda makes me happy.”

