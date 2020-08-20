Advertisement

Fraternities, sororities linked to Kansas coronavirus cases

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - The University of Kansas says early testing as students and staff return to the campus has turned up 89 coronavirus cases, with a large majority involving fraternities and sororities.

KMBC-TV reports that 87 students and two faculty or staff members tested positive.

Entry testing upon return to campus before the beginning of activities and classes showed a positivity rate of 1.25% for the 7,088 tests conducted so far.

Testing is mandatory for students, faculty, and staff who plan to be on the university’s campuses in Lawrence or Overland Park before Sept. 7. The university plans to do targeted testing and random sampling later.

