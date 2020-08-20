36th and Grand closed for Shooting investigation Thursday evening
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The area of 36th and Grand is closed off from traffic for a shooting investigation Thursday evening. Omaha police officers responded to the area for shots fired.
They found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg who is expected to survive.
We’ll continue to update you with information as it becomes available.
