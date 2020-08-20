Advertisement

36th and Grand closed for Shooting investigation Thursday evening

There is a shooting investigation happening at 36th and Grand.
There is a shooting investigation happening at 36th and Grand.(WOWT)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The area of 36th and Grand is closed off from traffic for a shooting investigation Thursday evening. Omaha police officers responded to the area for shots fired.

They found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg who is expected to survive.

We’ll continue to update you with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Colleges adjust to COVID--5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Campuses adjust amid pandemic.

VOD Recordings

Omaha gets new trash carts-- 5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The carts will be distributed beginning Monday, according to Stothert, but she urges people not to use them until November 30th.

VOD Recordings

2nd lady visits Omaha--5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local and national politics mixed in Omaha on Thursday, and the star of the show was Second Lady Karen Pence.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence tours, campaigns in Omaha on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Local and national politics mixed in Omaha Thursday, with the star of the show being the second lady Karen Pence.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Heating up beginning this weekend!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
After several days back in the 80s this week, the 90s return for the weekend!

News

Man shocked while working on fire hydrant in northwest Omaha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A worker is rushed to the hospital after a scary incident near 72nd and Sorensen Parkway.

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 20 COVID-19 update: Millard North football player tests positive; Douglas County reports 67 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

VOD Recordings

College campuses adjust -- 4PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
New normal for college campuses.

Crime

Millard North teacher facing additional charges of felony sexual assault, child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
A Millard North High School teacher charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault is facing two more such charges — plus three more involving a child.

News

Largest crane ever used in Omaha utilized in Heartland Preserve Development

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
One of the tallest pieces of heavy equipment did some heavy lifting today as construction continues on west Omaha’s 500-acre Heartland Preserve Development.