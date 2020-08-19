Advertisement

Wednesday Aug. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 110 new cases, 2 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

110 news cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday along with 2 new deaths.

A man in his 70s and a woman over 80 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 147.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,346.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 19 COVID-19 update
Aug. 17 COVID-19 update
Aug. 16 COVID-19 update
Aug. 15 COVID-19 update
Aug. 14 COVID-19 update
Aug. 13 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

News

Douglas County Health Board discusses testing site closure in south Omaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
A COVID-19 testing site in South Omaha is closing. The Douglas County Health Board met with Health Director Dr. Adi Pour to ask why.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Latest News

News

Mother notified of her Millard student’s possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

National

Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.