Wednesday Aug. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 110 new cases, 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

110 news cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 110 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday along with 2 new deaths.

A man in his 70s and a woman over 80 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 147.

The county’s total number of cases since the outbreak began is 12,346.

