Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Omaha Thursday

Second lady Karen Pence speaks at the National Press Club about a campaign to raise awareness on the risks of veterans suicide, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
(WTVG)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Omaha Thursday to highlight youth outreach programs and veteran suicide prevention efforts in the city.

Mrs. Pence will join Congressman Don Bacon and Angie Bacon to visit Boys Town. There, they will receive a tour of the organization and its Hall of History.

Mrs. Pence will receive an overview of the program including its leadership, care, and education of at-risk youth.

Following the visit to Boys Town, Pence and the Bacons will visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center to hear about UNMC’s TBI and veteran suicide prevention programs.

