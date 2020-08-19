Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Omaha Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Omaha Thursday to highlight youth outreach programs and veteran suicide prevention efforts in the city.

Mrs. Pence will join Congressman Don Bacon and Angie Bacon to visit Boys Town. There, they will receive a tour of the organization and its Hall of History.

Mrs. Pence will receive an overview of the program including its leadership, care, and education of at-risk youth.

Following the visit to Boys Town, Pence and the Bacons will visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center to hear about UNMC’s TBI and veteran suicide prevention programs.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.