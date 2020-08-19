Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical summer warmth before we get to some heat in the forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re going to start the day with some patchy fog once again but like the last several days, we’ll burn it off pretty quickly after sunrise. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a south wind at 5-15 mph. Low humidity and sunny skies will make for a great summer day.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll slowly build in the warmth the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s Thursday and 90s likely starting Friday. Luckily it doesn’t become incredibly humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Dew points will likely reach the mid and upper 60s at worst.

Warming trend (WOWT)

Rain chances are very meager over the next 7 to 10 days so I wouldn’t bank on much falling from the the sky and we’ll likely increase the yearly rainfall deficit. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s this weekend with the potential to mid 90s early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.