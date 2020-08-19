Renewed calls to defund police after city council approves 1% raise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha city council members are working to get the $2,000,000 for mental health and community investment, but it won’t come from the Omaha police budget. Instead, they’re looking towards the cities rainy-day fund.

ProBLAC has been watching this development closely. Members have spent weeks organizing efforts to boost funding to social and economic programs.

“I’m definitely joyful that the community is getting funded more. I think that is a step in the right direction but that doesn’t take away from why we are out here and that we believe that the police are being funded,” ProBLAC organizer Bear Alexander said.

To get there, Alexander’s group will continue to push for cutting money from police and investing into the community.

“We need more so we’re out here being advocates and saying we are here. This is a great start this is amazing but we need more and we need more backing and activism and support,” ProBLAC member Rachel Besse said.

Inside the meeting, council member Ben Gray talked about why he doesn’t want to take away from the police.

“The last hired are the first fired. and if we have to go through eliminating. And my fear is that a number of those police officers that have to be let go are going to be people that look like me,” Gray said.

Gray said OPD has been boosting its staffing of minorities, especially in recent years. Gray also points toward recent spikes in violence.

“We’re in the midst of a gang war. I need all hands on deck including every police officer we can get,” Gray said.

“We have a 10-year high in shootings. because you have that, your homicide numbers will go up. we are seeing an analysis of gang and gun violence and the retaliatory nature of that,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Omaha mayor Jean Stothert said she planned the veto taking the $2,000,000 from the rainy-day fund.

