Advertisement

Renewed calls to defund police after city council approves 1% raise

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha city council members are working to get the $2,000,000 for mental health and community investment, but it won’t come from the Omaha police budget. Instead, they’re looking towards the cities rainy-day fund.

ProBLAC has been watching this development closely. Members have spent weeks organizing efforts to boost funding to social and economic programs.

“I’m definitely joyful that the community is getting funded more. I think that is a step in the right direction but that doesn’t take away from why we are out here and that we believe that the police are being funded,” ProBLAC organizer Bear Alexander said.

To get there, Alexander’s group will continue to push for cutting money from police and investing into the community.

“We need more so we’re out here being advocates and saying we are here. This is a great start this is amazing but we need more and we need more backing and activism and support,” ProBLAC member Rachel Besse said.

Inside the meeting, council member Ben Gray talked about why he doesn’t want to take away from the police.

“The last hired are the first fired. and if we have to go through eliminating. And my fear is that a number of those police officers that have to be let go are going to be people that look like me,” Gray said.

Gray said OPD has been boosting its staffing of minorities, especially in recent years. Gray also points toward recent spikes in violence.

“We’re in the midst of a gang war. I need all hands on deck including every police officer we can get,” Gray said.

“We have a 10-year high in shootings. because you have that, your homicide numbers will go up. we are seeing an analysis of gang and gun violence and the retaliatory nature of that,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Omaha mayor Jean Stothert said she planned the veto taking the $2,000,000 from the rainy-day fund.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mother notified of her Millard student’s possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex McLoon
6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.

News

Renewed calls to defund police after city council approves 1% raise

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some Omaha city council members are working to get the $2,000,000 for mental health and community investment, but it won’t come from the Omaha police budget.

News

Mother notified of her Millard student’s possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
The parent of a Millard Public Schools student spoke after her daughter was notified she had been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

News

Mayor to veto Omaha City Council funding for mental-health, workforce services

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
The Omaha City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city budget.

Latest News

News

Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballot as candidate for president

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

News

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray comments on the OPD budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray talks about the OPD budget during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

News

Omaha Police Chief answers City Council questions about OPD budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer answers questions about the OPD budget during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

Kanye West will be on Iowa ballot for president

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

News

Omaha City Council discusses police, mental-health funding in city’s 2021 budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 broadcast.