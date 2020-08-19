Advertisement

OPD reports success in utilizing mental-health specialists on emergency calls

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a problem engulfing the Omaha-metro area: The number of police reports involving mental-health incidents is exploding, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and Omaha Police are the first responders.

But they are not the only responders.

It is the great unknown for police officers: Not knowing whether they are responding to a call where mental-health issues are occurring.

Figures compiled by OPD and city leaders show officers respond to 15,000-20,000 calls each year involving some type of mental-health concern.

“There’s a lot of mental health crises going on in the community,” said Lindsay Kroll, a mental-health coordinator working with the Omaha Police Co-Responders Program.

Those co-responders are licensed mental-health therapists embedded in OPD precincts, she said. “Their job is to provide intervention for individuals that are in some kind of mental-health crisis.”

Schmaderer talked about the program during Tuesday’s City Council meeting as an example of ways the department has been evolving its tactical methods.

“No two calls are the same, but they start to get a feel for what calls they can be effective with so obviously suicide is a call that they would respond to,” Kroll said.

Jason Heft with OPD’s Behavior Health and Wellness Unit says 300 of Omaha’s 900 officers have received training in dealing with mental-health issues. He says training is continual.

“We are pairing officers with our co-responders and those officers are specially trained officers that have some special training with mental health,” Heft said.

The partnership continues to evolve, he said.

“Being able to have that resource available to law enforcement in the immediacy of the crisis for the consumer or the person in the community,” Heft said. “It’s a magical combination to help people get well and help them get connected to get their needs met appropriately.”

Kroll said the program is successful but that there is a need for more mental-health workers and facilities due to the sheer number of calls.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hispanic community worried about COVID-19 testing access once south Omaha site closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Closure of South Omaha test site, seen as a big blow to Hispanic community. 6 News spoke with people lined up for testing at 50th and G streets; the majority said closing will hurt the community.

VOD Recordings

Working parents concerned over school --6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
For some parents, paying for childcare just isn’t an option.

News

City of Omaha debates usage of cash reserve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Just how healthy are the city’s finances? For months, we’ve heard plenty about how COVID hammered Omaha’s budget. Now, there’s new debate over the numbers

News

Millard North teacher charged with felony sexual assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leah Kemple
A Millard North High School teacher has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ballot confusion-- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
A letter sent to Douglas County voters is causing some confusion on how to request an early ballot for the upcoming November election.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returning soon!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures have been fairly typical for this time of year (mid-80s) for the first half of the workweek, but a warming trend is on the way!

VOD Recordings

South Omaha testing site to close --4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
A COVID-19 testing site in South Omaha is closing. The Douglas County Health Board met with Health Director Dr. Adi Pour to ask why.

VOD Recordings

New Dodge County emergency system-- 4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
First responders in Dodge county are one step closer to having a new public safety radio system.

Politics

Third-party voting application causes confusion among Douglas County voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A letter sent to Douglas County voters is causing some confusion on how to request an early ballot for the upcoming November election.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Omaha on Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Omaha Thursday to highlight youth outreach programs and veteran suicide prevention efforts in the city.