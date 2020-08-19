Omaha’s Steven Nelson puts undefeated record on the line September 5th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a big night for B&B Boxing Academy in Las Vegas. Steven Nelson, who’s won all 16 of his fights with 13 knockouts, is on the under card before Jamel Herring takes the ring. Jamel also trains in Omaha at the same gym, he’s the WBO junior lightweight world champion.

Nelson will face DeAndre Ware from Toledo in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

“I’ve been training and staying ready in Omaha with my team. Now it’s time to clock in for overtime. No audience? I don’t need cheers to do my job. I’m focused on the task at hand, which is to defeat DeAndre Ware,” said Nelson.

Nelson last fought in January and knocked out then-unbeaten prospect Cem Kilic. Nelson considers himself an artist, he entered the ring as The Grinch with a Santa hat against Kilic.

Nelson is also looking for a fourth consecutive knockout.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.