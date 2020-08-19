National Weather Service estimates derecho wind speeds of 140 mph in Cedar Rapids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Quad Cities office are continuing to collect data and storm surveys more than a week after a derecho ripped through the region.

According to a report released Wednesday morning, the team is now estimating straight line winds of 140 mph removed the roof off an apartment complex on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The derecho also destroyed most of the exterior walls and some of the interior walls.

Winds speeds of 140 mph are equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.

In addition, an emergency manager reported a peak wind gust of 126 mph in Atkins, Iowa with this morning’s update. Previously, the highest recorded gust from the derecho was 112 mph in Midway, Iowa.

This is the same system that brought 50-70mph winds gusts to the Omaha metro the morning of August 10th.

A comprehensive overview of the Midwest Derecho can be found here: NWS Quad Cities.

