Advertisement

Mother notified of her Millard student’s possible COVID-19 exposure

6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.
6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.
By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.

Tuesday night, the parent of a Millard Public Schools student told her story of questions and concerns after her daughter was notified she had been in contact with an infected person.

Contact tracing takes time and there are privacy issues involved.

This all happened to a family just as the school year began.

A spokesperson with the district said when they know about a case, they are on it.

Earlier Tuesday, Penny Stange received the news.

“I get a call at 8 o’clock in the morning -- she can’t come back into school,” Stange said.

It’s the first full week of school and Stange had to tell her third grade daughter she had to stay home.

Cather Elementary and MPS notified Stange that her daughter had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s fine. She has an appetite, she’s playing. She’s not sick,” Stange said.

Days can go by before someone knows they are positive. MPS only learned of the case the day Stange was notified, officials said.

The district goes through a three-step notification process.

First, it informs those who have had direct contact with someone who tested positive. Then the class, if it was a case within the classroom.

And then the community is notified.

A district spokesperson said parents and the community are given as much information as possible while protecting the privacy of the person who tested positive.

Stange believed it was best for her daughter to learn in-school but now her feelings have changed.

“If this is going to happen, they should go to remote learning,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor to veto Omaha City Council funding for mental-health, workforce services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
The Omaha City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city budget.

News

Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballot as candidate for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

News

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray comments on the OPD budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray talks about the OPD budget during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

News

Omaha Police Chief answers City Council questions about OPD budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer answers questions about the OPD budget during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Latest News

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

Kanye West will be on Iowa ballot for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

News

Omaha City Council discusses police, mental-health funding in city’s 2021 budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 broadcast.

News

Omaha Public Schools’ first day means tech issues for some families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
If the first day of school depends on computers, there is a chance there will be difficulties.

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas County has set aside millions of dollars in CARES Act funds to help those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Omaha Public Schools’ first day means tech issues for some families

Updated: 4 hours ago
If the first day of school depends on computers, there is a chance there will be difficulties.