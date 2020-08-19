Mother notified of her Millard student’s possible COVID-19 exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is receiving notices daily from area school districts about COVID-19 cases and contact tracing as class has resumed.

Tuesday night, the parent of a Millard Public Schools student told her story of questions and concerns after her daughter was notified she had been in contact with an infected person.

Contact tracing takes time and there are privacy issues involved.

This all happened to a family just as the school year began.

A spokesperson with the district said when they know about a case, they are on it.

Earlier Tuesday, Penny Stange received the news.

“I get a call at 8 o’clock in the morning -- she can’t come back into school,” Stange said.

It’s the first full week of school and Stange had to tell her third grade daughter she had to stay home.

Cather Elementary and MPS notified Stange that her daughter had come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“She’s fine. She has an appetite, she’s playing. She’s not sick,” Stange said.

Days can go by before someone knows they are positive. MPS only learned of the case the day Stange was notified, officials said.

The district goes through a three-step notification process.

First, it informs those who have had direct contact with someone who tested positive. Then the class, if it was a case within the classroom.

And then the community is notified.

A district spokesperson said parents and the community are given as much information as possible while protecting the privacy of the person who tested positive.

Stange believed it was best for her daughter to learn in-school but now her feelings have changed.

“If this is going to happen, they should go to remote learning,” she said.

