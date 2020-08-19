Advertisement

Millard North teacher charged with felony sexual assault

Andrew McGreevy, a teacher at Millard North High School, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student 12 years ago.
Andrew McGreevy, a teacher at Millard North High School, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student 12 years ago.(WOWT)
By Leah Kemple
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Millard North High School teacher has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Douglas County Court.

Andrew McGreevy, 19, a language arts teacher at Millard North High School, was booked into Douglas County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

The principal of the school was first alerted to the incident in July.

McGreevy is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during a school production at a theater in Benson 12 years ago. According to court documents, the victim said he groped and molested her backstage while she was waiting for cue.

