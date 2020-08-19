Hispanic community worried about COVID-19 testing access once south Omaha site closes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The closure of a major COVID-19 test site at 50th and G streets doesn’t make sense, according to members of the South Omaha community.

“We have a lot of people, south Omaha is crowded and we just need it,” Sabrina Tool-Harris said while waiting in line for testing.

For months now, upwards a few hundred people have been tested at the site each day. The Hispanic community continues to be the hardest hit by far; making up roughly 35 percent of all cases in the county.

“I drive by here every day and never see just a car,” Gail Granger said. “They’re lined up trying to get in.”

But that will soon change because of a staffing shortage. The site is run in collaboration with Nebraska Medicine and One World Community Health Centers; the people staffing the site have to get back to their regular jobs

“I can just tell you we are working every day now to find another test site,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Wednesday. “And we are also working with OneWorld because the collaboration has to happen there.”

The county’s been in conversation with the state about bringing a TestNebraska site to South Omaha, but they’ve yet to finalize a plan.

While speaking with people lining up for testing, some told 6 News they don’t understand why there are more test sites out west.

“It doesn’t make sense because most of the people being affected by this are Hispanics and Black (people),” Anthony Acosta said. “If you’re going to go west, you’re not going to have as much.”

And it’s not a simple as getting in the car and driving west, Sandy Schulz said. She was parked near the test site and said people it doesn’t make sense for people in her community to have to drive west to get tested.

“They’re working one, two, three jobs and if they’re not working they’re at home with their children because they’re not sending their kids to school,” said Schulz.

One World Community Health Centers will be increasing their COVID-19 testing in South Omaha next month, but there will be limited capacity.

