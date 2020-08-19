Extreme heat and wildfires persist in the western United States

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While our current weather pattern has been fairly quiet and stagnant in the Central Plains, a dome of high pressure is in place over the Intermountain West. Record-breaking temperatures and drought conditions are exacerbating fire weather in Northern California and Colorado, with no major change in pattern in sight.

Heat dome holds strong out west! (WOWT)

Nearly thirty major wildfires are burning in California, with several sparking just within the past several days. Many of these most recent fires were caused by a rare active lightning event over the weekend. Governor Newsom has issued a statewide emergency to help California battle the outbreak.

Incredible view from #GOESWest of heat signatures from all the large wildfires burning across #NorCal early this morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cDBADUWWcP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 19, 2020

Four fires are also burning across Colorado – three of which are believed to be human-caused. Visibility and air quality have been reduced in Denver due to the Williams Fork and Cameron Peak fires.

Governor Polis has announced a 30-day open fire ban in Colorado. You can read up much more on the conditions from our sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV.

Speaking of the heat, Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees Sunday. If verified, this will be the hottest official temperature in the western hemisphere since 1913 – also set in Death Valley.

NWS Las Vegas (NWS Las Vegas)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.