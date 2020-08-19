Advertisement

Douglas County Health Board discusses testing site closure in south Omaha

Dr. Adi Pour meets with the Health Board to discuss the closing of the South Omaha testing site.
Dr. Adi Pour meets with the Health Board to discuss the closing of the South Omaha testing site.(WOWT)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A COVID-19 testing site in South Omaha is closing. The Douglas County Health Board met with Health Director Dr. Adi Pour to ask why.

According to Dr. Pour, the site near 50th and G streets is closing this month due to staffing. The site has been funded and staffed with the county, Nebraska Medicine, and OneWorld Community Health Centers.

Dr. Pour says it’s time for those working at the site to return to their regular work.

The board suggested finding someone else to staff the site, Dr. Pour says they have reached out to several other organizations that could help with staffing, but none are willing.

According to Dr. Adi Pour, there has been a 10% increase in the positivity rate and cases continue to rise. She also noted that the hospital bed capacity is currently hovering around 80%, but said she’s confident the hospitals can handle those levels.

