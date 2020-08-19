Advertisement

Dodge County is one step closer to having a new public safety radio system

It's a 10 million dollar project that aims to keep everyone safe in an emergency situation.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -First responders in Dodge county are one step closer to having a new public safety radio system.

First responders rely on a radio system to communicate with dispatch.

It’s where they get information on where a fire may be or what calls law enforcement need to go to.

But, in parts of rural Dodge county, the system isn't always reliable.

"The dispatchers have a hard time hearing the deputies. the deputies have a hard time hearing the dispatchers. they've relied, in certain parts of the county, on using their cell phones," says Fremont Fire Capt. Tom Christensen.

Four new towers are being built across the county so that the sheriff’s office and rural fire departments can join the Omaha regional interoperability network or ORION.

That means emergency responders in Dodge county will be able to request help from surrounding agencies in Douglas, Sarpy, and Pottawattamie counties.

“For larger incidents if we request, like on the fireside of things, Omaha Fire’s hazmat team to come up here, we can have seamless communications. Omaha’s police helicopter has come up in the area multiple times either for law enforcement reason or search and rescue reasons,” says Christensen.

Fremont Fire Captain Tom Christensen has been overseeing the massive project.

Fremont Fire has been on the radio system for two years already.

He says the system has been working well since they joined.

"I know the deputies are very excited about it because they can see the deficiencies in their own radio system and we kind of have them patched in when they are in the Fremont area because there is coverage," says Christensen

Three of the four towers are now complete.

The goal is to have all construction done by the end of fall and to turn on the system by the start of the new year.

“Everybody is ready for it today if we could turn it on,” says Christensen

