David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returning soon!

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been another pleasant, quiet day across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Outside of the Omaha Metro, most spots started off in the 50s this morning with plentiful sunshine and low humidity warming us into the 80s this afternoon.

Temperatures have been fairly typical for this time of year (mid-80s) for the first half of the workweek, but a warming trend is on the way!

Hour-by-hour forecast Thursday
Hour-by-hour forecast Thursday(WOWT)

We’ll start Thursday in the lower-60s for the Metro, with highs topping out in the upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures return to the lower-90s beginning Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-90s moving in for the start of next workweek.

Although we’ll have a heat wave building, the humidity shouldn’t be too terrible – keeping heat indices in check. Unfortunately, rain chances will be few and far between, further worsening our drought conditions. Eppley Airfield is now over 9.5 inches below average year-to-date moisture totals.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

