City of Omaha debates usage of cash reserve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just how healthy are the city’s finances? For months, we’ve heard plenty about how COVID hammered Omaha’s budget. Now, there’s new debate over the numbers

The city received some encouraging news. At last check, the finance team had estimated COVID losses for this year to be around 99-million.

But new property tax and sewer fee numbers didn't drop as much as expected so the loss is more like 75 million.

So, if the city gets CARES Act funding, 30 million already committed from the state, and another 30 million from Douglas County, so 60-million dollars would just leave a fifteen-million-dollar shortfall.

That’s why the mayor doesn’t want to mess around with the cash reserve.

“We should be putting as much money in the cash reserve in 2021 as we can. We should have learned a lot from this year,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

At the beginning of 2019, Omaha had 9 million in cash reserve. Now there’s more than 13 million in it.

Money is available if the city experiences a loss of revenue or unexpected expenses. And 2020 has been full of that.

The mayor slashed expenses this spring, closing libraries, closing community centers -- among other things -- basically putting part-timers on the sideline as a way to stop the bleeding.

Omaha Finance Director Steve Curtiss said, "This pandemic reminded us all that we're not always in control of our finances and things happen outside of our control."

That’s why Omaha finance director Steve Curtiss is advising against using nearly two million dollars to go towards issues brought up by Omaha protesters, mental health care, and jobs.

He doesn’t want to eat into the city’s financial backup plan. But for years -- Omaha didn’t have much of a rainy-day fund at all.

Councilman Pete Festersen points to that as one reason why it makes sense to fund social justice now, especially considering Omaha has been on the financial rebound recently.

Festersen said, “We would still have near-record levels in those accounts, even if we do this. $14 million in cash reserves, $4 million in contingency reserve, I think that’s possible.”

That four million in the contingency fund is money often set aside to settle lawsuits.

many consider that combined with the cash reserve to be a rainy-day fund.

The council did approve a plan to spend nearly two million dollars of it on social justice and jobs - but the mayor plans to veto it.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.