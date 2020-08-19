Big Ten commissioner doubles down on decision to postpone fall sports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WOWT) - Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to the Big Ten community on Wednesday where he reaffirmed the conference’s decision to postpone fall sports.

In the letter, Warren cites information they’ve received from medical experts as the main reason fall sports were put on hold and even lists the main contributing factors related to COVID-19.

Despite letters from parents of student-athletes at several schools, including Nebraska, and petitions with thousands of signatures, the letter notes that the decision is final.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Warren said.

“Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

