Tuesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports 9 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

9 new cases in Mills County

Mills County has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The community has 97 total cases reported since the outbreak began. There have been 58 recoveries.

According to the release, the positivity rate is 6.1 percent.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 17 COVID-19 update
Aug. 16 COVID-19 update
Aug. 15 COVID-19 update
Aug. 14 COVID-19 update
Aug. 13 COVID-19 update
Aug. 12 COVID-19 update
Aug. 11 COVID-19 update

