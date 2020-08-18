Tuesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports 9 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

9 new cases in Mills County

Mills County has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The community has 97 total cases reported since the outbreak began. There have been 58 recoveries.

According to the release, the positivity rate is 6.1 percent.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.