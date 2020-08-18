Advertisement

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis.
President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

Trump's pardon, which he said he'll issue later Tuesday, comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It's also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

His move also comes amid an outcry over Postal Service disruptions that Democrats say endanger the voting rights of millions of Americans who would vote by mail in November amid the pandemic. Trump has denied asking for the mail to be delayed even as he leveled fresh criticism on mail-in voting.

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

The 19th Amendment states that "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Visiting Anthony’s grave site in Rochester on Election Day has become a popular ritual in recent years. Thousands turned out in 2016 for the presidential match-up between Trump and Hillary Clinton. In 2018, voters showed up by the dozens to put their “I Voted” stickers on her headstone.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 51 minutes ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

Coronavirus

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

Latest News

National

Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the meantime, people have have been forced to find workarounds.

Coronavirus

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to coronavirus calls Trump ‘preexisting condition’ at DNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kristin Urquiza said she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 said dad believed Trump about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kristin Urquiza says she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

National Politics

Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.