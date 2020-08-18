Advertisement

Smoke expected in Papillion tomorrow for controlled burn training

Papillion Fire Department to conduct controlled burn training on an old house before the owner builds a new one.
Papillion Fire Department to conduct controlled burn training on an old house before the owner builds a new one.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Controlled burn training will be conducted near downtown Papillion by the Papillion Fire Department Wednesday.

The City of Papillion posted on Facebook warning the public to not be alarmed if they see smoke near 430 W. Lincoln Street.

The owner of the property has given the department permission to conduct the training on an old house on the property before a new one is built.

You will likely see smoke coming from near downtown tomorrow morning, but not to worry, it will be a controlled burn...

Posted by City of Papillion - Municipal Government on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest wind estimates from the derecho

Coronavirus

Tuesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports 9 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another warm day with a few spotty afternoon showers possible

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll again have a little patchy fog in the area to start the day. Like yesterday, it will burn off quickly and we’ll start to warm quickly.

News

Several Omaha metro school districts return to class Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa and Ashly Richardson
Omaha Public Schools students start the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday online for at least the first quarter of the school year.

Education

Tense moments for parents of special-needs students at Omaha Public Schools meeting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
About 50 people were in attendance as the Omaha Public Schools board meeting got underway Monday night.

Education

Millard schools limiting attendance at athletic events

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Millard Public Schools announced Monday event it would be limiting attendance at athletic events.

News

COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

News

HOA sues Elkhorn homeowner for unapproved roof color

Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s not unusual to see crews replacing bad roofs in metro area neighborhoods. But this week good shingles will be torn off an Elkhorn home.