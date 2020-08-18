Smoke expected in Papillion tomorrow for controlled burn training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Controlled burn training will be conducted near downtown Papillion by the Papillion Fire Department Wednesday.

The City of Papillion posted on Facebook warning the public to not be alarmed if they see smoke near 430 W. Lincoln Street.

The owner of the property has given the department permission to conduct the training on an old house on the property before a new one is built.

You will likely see smoke coming from near downtown tomorrow morning, but not to worry, it will be a controlled burn... Posted by City of Papillion - Municipal Government on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

