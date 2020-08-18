Advertisement

Several Omaha metro school districts return to class Tuesday

OPS students return to school with 100% remote learning
Back to school
Back to school(MGN Online)
By Richard Ochoa and Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools students start the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday online for at least the first quarter of the school year.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cherl Logan made the announcement earlier this month. She stated the remote learning will last until at least October 16. Dr. Logan indicated district leaders are concern about the learning and the emotional well-being of the students and are working to provide support resources.

OPS Board President Marque Snow said the decision to move fully virtual learning was a collaborative decision. Snow urged parents and the community to have patience in the coming weeks.

Other school districts return to class on Tuesday including Elkhorn Public Schools, Westside Community Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

Elkhorn Public Schools plans to go 100% in-person learning with some parents opting to go virtual.

Westside Community Schools will operate under Yellow status until at least September 4.

Springfield Platteview Community Schools will also operate under Yellow status until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Tense moments for parents of special-needs students at Omaha Public Schools meeting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
About 50 people were in attendance as the Omaha Public Schools board meeting got underway Monday night.

Education

Millard schools limiting attendance at athletic events

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Millard Public Schools announced Monday event it would be limiting attendance at athletic events.

News

COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

News

HOA sues Elkhorn homeowner for unapproved roof color

Updated: 6 hours ago
It’s not unusual to see crews replacing bad roofs in metro area neighborhoods. But this week good shingles will be torn off an Elkhorn home.

Latest News

News

Millard Schools guidelines for fall sports

Updated: 6 hours ago
Millard Public Schools announced Monday the district would be limiting attendance at athletic events and other activities.

News

School begins for Omaha students Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new academic term for Omaha Public Schools begins Tuesday -- a week later than originally planned.

News

Nearly 120 arrested during Midtown protest in July make court appearance Monday in Omaha

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
On Monday, Omaha protesters had their day in court.

News

Pottawattamie County asks state to inspect Oakland Manor Nursing Center

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nearly every single resident at Oakland Manor tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: Millard schools report 2 new cases; 54 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

7 residents die COVID-19 at Oakland Manor

Updated: 9 hours ago
There are 29 COVID-19 positive residents at Oakland Manor Nursing Facility. There are 34 residents. Seven residents have died from the virus.