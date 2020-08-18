Several Omaha metro school districts return to class Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools students start the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday online for at least the first quarter of the school year.

OPS Superintendent Dr. Cherl Logan made the announcement earlier this month. She stated the remote learning will last until at least October 16. Dr. Logan indicated district leaders are concern about the learning and the emotional well-being of the students and are working to provide support resources.

OPS Board President Marque Snow said the decision to move fully virtual learning was a collaborative decision. Snow urged parents and the community to have patience in the coming weeks.

Other school districts return to class on Tuesday including Elkhorn Public Schools, Westside Community Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

Elkhorn Public Schools plans to go 100% in-person learning with some parents opting to go virtual.

Westside Community Schools will operate under Yellow status until at least September 4.

Springfield Platteview Community Schools will also operate under Yellow status until further notice.

