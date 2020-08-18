Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another warm day with a few spotty afternoon showers possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll again have a little patchy fog in the area to start the day. Like yesterday, it will burn off quickly and we’ll start to warm quickly. By the afternoon a few showers are possible after 1pm as a small system dives in from the north. They’ll be very spotty and won’t amount to much at all. That means a few more clouds this afternoon too leading to highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Rain (WOWT)

Any showers will fade with the setting sun and leave us with a quiet night. Temps will again dip to near 60 degrees by Wednesday morning. Highs the rest of week will slowly warm. Mid 80s Wednesday will turn into highs near 90 degrees by Friday and stay that way into the weekend. Unfortunately rain chances are very limited right through the weekend as well.

