Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another warm day with a few spotty afternoon showers possible

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll again have a little patchy fog in the area to start the day. Like yesterday, it will burn off quickly and we’ll start to warm quickly. By the afternoon a few showers are possible after 1pm as a small system dives in from the north. They’ll be very spotty and won’t amount to much at all. That means a few more clouds this afternoon too leading to highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Rain
Tuesday Rain(WOWT)

Any showers will fade with the setting sun and leave us with a quiet night. Temps will again dip to near 60 degrees by Wednesday morning. Highs the rest of week will slowly warm. Mid 80s Wednesday will turn into highs near 90 degrees by Friday and stay that way into the weekend. Unfortunately rain chances are very limited right through the weekend as well.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another very pleasant day is on tap for Tuesday as we see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying dry and warm through the week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Beautiful summer weather for Monday evening, cooling off nicely overnight. The warm and dry weather continues for much of the rest of the week.

Weather

Staying dry and warm through the week

Updated: 13 hours ago
Beautiful summer weather for Monday evening, cooling off nicely overnight. The warm and dry weather continues for much of the rest of the week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical August weather today as we search for rain chances

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with a little bit of fog around the area but nothing widespread is likely. That will burn off quickly as the sun rises and we’ll head towards a beautiful summer afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
After a stormy Sunday, much quieter conditions are in store for the start of the workweek! Clouds will gradually clear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Mostly sunny skies are on tap Monday with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Much quieter weather for the start of the workweek!

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be from the north 5-12 mph with overnight lows back near 60° Monday night.

Weather

First Alert Forecast - Sunday evening storms

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
FIRST ALERT: Storms are beginning to move into the Omaha Metro, with the greatest severe weather threat staying just west. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and lightning are all possible this afternoon and evening. Stay weather-alert!

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, which could spark a few showers and storms.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
Another nice start to the day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s! We'll heat into the upper-80s this afternoon, with a weak front sparking a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.