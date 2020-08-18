Advertisement

Papillion-La Vista Schools’ remote learning program encounters delays

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Papillion-La Vista Community Schools’ students in the remote learning program are not starting Tuesday as planned.

School families received a newsletter Monday night explaining there will be a two-day delay affecting second grade, middle and high school students.

Staffing, scheduling and technical issues are the cause. The district says the remote learning program for these students will begin Thursday, barring any new issues.

When it comes to the middle and high school students, trying to mirror the online program to the in-person program has caused some problems.

“It’s not like a kid just gets assigned to a teacher. A kid gets assigned to seven or eight teachers. And so building that, putting all of those schedules together for the 1,200 students that are enrolled has just been a challenge,” said PLCS Director of Communications Annette Eyman.

As of Tuesday, the schedules should be complete.

Teachers will receive the names of their students who are remote learning and be able to reach out to them Wednesday.

The second-grade remote learning program was delayed because another teacher needed to be added to the roster in order to handle the number of students in the program.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

