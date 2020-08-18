LIVE UPDATES: Tense moments for parents of special-needs students at Omaha Public Schools meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About 50 people were in attendance as the Omaha Public Schools board meeting got underway Monday night.

Others had the option of joining the meeting remotely.

Board members thanked parents for their patience and asked for continued patience as the school year unfolds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPS Board President Marque Snow reinforced the district’s decision to move classes fully online, saying the district will not test the virus.

During public comment, an employee from a childcare center and a parent of a student with special needs expressed their concerns about the district’s plans for 100% remote learning, sharing the challenges their children and families face. One such parent had to be escorted back to his seat.

Jeremiah Wilson has an OPS student with special needs. He says his daughter needs face-to-face learning. The district’s Director of Special Education is slated to speak on this tonight. Wilson’s time expired and he was escorted back to his seat. pic.twitter.com/SUn00MndUO — Alex McLoon WOWT (@AlexMcLoon) August 18, 2020

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.