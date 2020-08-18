Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools’ first day means tech issues for some families

(WSAW)
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If the first day of school depends on computers, there is a chance there will be difficulties.

Omaha Public Schools ran into some computer problems when they started the year with 100 percent remote learning Tuesday.

The first day of school was not the first day of school for some students.

There were students, parents and grandparents who spent the first day of school in a long line at Skinner Magnet School, all needing help to get their students’ computers to work for the first day of remote learning.

“We couldn’t get into the classroom, we couldn’t get anything done at all this morning. It was very frustrating,” said Cheryl Friez, grandmother to an OPS student.

Friez is one of many grandmothers who are helping with remote learning while students’ parents go to work during the day.

There are more grandparents in line trying to get help for their young students.

“My grandson has been in that line ever since 8:30 a.m. We went to his school and they sent us here, so we been here since 8:30 a.m. and it’s almost 11 a.m.,” said Patricia Jean-Paul, a grandmother to an OPS student.

“My other three kids, I had my grandkids, I had to call somebody in to come and sit with them because theirs are working perfectly. It’s just -- this is crazy,” she added.

OPS teachers have changed gears to teach remotely.

Taylor Gunter is a first-grade teacher now having to help young students learn their keyboards.

“If it’s your turn to talk, you’re going to make sure your button looks like this -- if it’s not your turn to talk, you’re going to make sure your button looks like this,” he instructed his class.

OPS officials expect the long lines of people looking for computer help to die down as time goes on.

“Once families learn to navigate where they need to be on the iPad, that will all slow down. We’ve helped a handful of families today and anticipate tomorrow will be less and the following day will be less. By the time we get to next week, everyone will be rocking,” said Principal Jennifer Leclair.

For these students standing in line -- maybe tomorrow will be their first day of school.

OPS officials say they feel they have exactly what they need and have enough technical assistance to help parents, grandparents, and teachers navigate the remote learning system.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Another beautiful summer day for the metro area, a bit on the cool side tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the rest of the week.

News

Papillion-La Vista Schools’ remote learning program encounters delays

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Some Papillion-La Vista Community Schools’ students in the remote learning program are not starting Tuesday as planned.

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

Omaha City Council discusses police, mental-health funding in city’s 2021 budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
The Omaha City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city budget.

Latest News

News

Nebraska doctor charged in husband’s death pleads not guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children pleaded not guilty Monday.

News

Smoke expected in Papillion on Wednesday during controlled-burn training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Controlled burn training will be conducted near downtown Papillion by the Papillion Fire Department Wednesday.

State

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

News

National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest wind estimates from the derecho

Coronavirus

Tuesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports 9 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another warm day with a few spotty afternoon showers possible

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll again have a little patchy fog in the area to start the day. Like yesterday, it will burn off quickly and we’ll start to warm quickly.