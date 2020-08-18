Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha City Council discussing city budget

Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, to discuss the city budget among other matters.
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the city budget.

Councilman Chris Jerram proposed cutting $2 million from the city’s police budget, taking issue with the comments made by Mayor Jean Stothert and OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer last week during a meeting with media on Thursday to defend the decision and frame it as a “defund the police” issue. Many appeared before the council last week to speak during public comment on the budget, particularly regarding the 1% increase designated for the Omaha Police Department.

Jerram raised the question of whether the police should be responding to so many calls involving mental-health issues, and said he thought the issue merited a conversation in the community. But Councilwoman Aimee Melton disagreed saying that removing mental-health money from the police budget would be more like a punishment.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Melton asked Schmaderer to address the council to talk more about the concern. The police chief noted that state law mandates only law enforcement can put someone into emergency protective custody. He also emphasized the co-responder available at each precinct who comes to the scene to assist with the situation once police determine the scene is safe.

Schmaderer said that his department has been emphasizing de-escalation tactics, implemented body cameras, and programs like the co-responder program. He said these tactical method changes take years to implement, and that “there’s been a lot of progress in the City of Omaha.”

The chief also highlighted the city’s low rates of homicides and shootings in the past three years and noted that most of the police budget goes to personnel costs.

Among other matters, today’s agenda includes:

At the start of its meeting, the council passed several motions adding funds to community programs including:

  • $50,000 for Set Me Free to addresses the issue of human trafficking
  • $25,000 for the Women’s Center for Advancement/Women Against Violence, which has been dealing with call increases
  • $50,000 for Heartland Workforce, acknowledging the unprecedented numbers of residents in need of their services during the pandemic
  • $15,000 for the Center for Holistic Development on the recommendation of Councilman Ben Gray to increase mental health and substance abuse programs while simultaneously helping a business in Omaha’s Black community

The council also unanimously approved $35,000 to help with mail-in voting before shifting gears to discuss the possibility of adding a part-time health director position to the mayor’s office, particularly during pandemic and other health emergencies, to alleviate the threat of litigation.

Jerram cited the Douglas County Health Director’s decision not to implement a mask mandate for Omaha under threat of legal action from the governor’s office, despite having support from the city attorney to do so. The council passed the motion 5-2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

