Advertisement

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/Gray News) — Notre Dame University on Tuesday canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after a spike of coronavirus cases that occurred since the semester began Aug. 10.

University president the Rev. John Jenkins said there have been 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus since the start of classes for the university’s approximately 12,000 students.

Jenkins said he decided against sending students home after consulting with the St. Joseph County Health Department. Instead, university officials decided steps could be taken short of closing the campus while still protecting students’ health and safety.

The university is advising off-campus students not to visit the campus and on-campus students not to venture off-campus and is restricting student gatherings to 10 people or less. The university is allowing graduate student access to research laboratories and libraries. Athletic teams subject to surveillance testing can continue to gather for sanctioned activities, but will be closely monitored.

“The virus is a formidable foe,” Jenkins said in announcing enhanced testing for students experiencing symptoms and surveillance testing for those without symptoms. “For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it.”

According to Jenkins, the university has traced the spike in COVID-19 cases to off-campus gatherings where neither masks were worn nor physical distancing observed. He said students infected at those gatherings passed it on to others, who in turn passed the virus on to others, resulting in the positive cases, with all but one a student.

Jenkins asked students to help in identifying others who have been flagrantly violating safety protocols.

Michigan State also said its undergrads would shift to online learning.

“Effective immediately, we are asking undergraduate students who planned to live in our residence halls this fall to stay home and continue their education with MSU remotely,” the university said on Twitter.

The actions by Notre Dame and Michigan State follow the decision by officials of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday, and is making arrangements for students who want to leave campus housing. UNC officials said clusters of COVID-19 were discovered in dorms, a fraternity house and other student housing.

Coronavirus outbreaks earlier this summer at fraternities in Washington state, California and Mississippi provided a glimpse of the challenges school officials face in keeping the virus from spreading on campuses where young people gather in close quarters.

The virus has been blamed for over 170,000 deaths and 5.4 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballot as candidate for president

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The mother of Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old boy who was shot Aug. 9, speaks out about the killing.

News

Man pleads not guilty in Nebraska fiancee’s stabbing death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A 25-year-old Nebraska man pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of his fiancee. Kolton Barnes is charged with first-degree murder in the July 15 death of 27-year-old Kayla Matulka at their home in Malmo in Saunders County.

News

Clock ticking for Nebraska voters seeking mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Less than 80 days remain until the 2020 General Election. For Nebraska voters, the clock is ticking if you want a mail-in ballot.

Latest News

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another beautiful summer day for the metro area, a bit on the cool side tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the rest of the week.

National

Boeing plans more job cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.

News

Record requests for mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
Less than 80 days remain until the 2020 General Election. For Nebraska voters, the clock is ticking if you want a mail-in ballot.

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.