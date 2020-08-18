Advertisement

Nebraska doctor charged in husband’s death pleads not guilty

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children pleaded not guilty Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Kathleen Jourdan maintains she acted in self-defense when she shot her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan while stopped along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17.

She is charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators have said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.

Kathleen Jourdan told police she feared for herself and children when she pulled a handgun from the center console and fired two shots into her husband’s chest.

