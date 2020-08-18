Advertisement

National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Monday Derecho
Monday Derecho(NWS Quad Cities)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central & Eastern Iowa. (WOWT) - As more and more assessment of the damage takes place following the derecho that moved through the Great Plains and Midwest, we continue to learn more about just how strong the winds were.

The worst of the damage continues to be found in Linn, Jones and Cedar counties in Eastern Iowa. While the strongest measured wind gust from the Derecho was 112 mph in Midway Iowa, meteorologists with the National Weather Service estimate straight line winds as highs as 130 mph likely occurred. That is what would have likely been needed to cause the collapse of a radio transmission tower north of Marion, Iowa in Linn county. You can find more information and pictures of this intense wind event here courtesy of the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, IA:

More derecho info and pictures

This is the same system that brought 50-70mph winds gusts to the Omaha metro that same Monday morning.

