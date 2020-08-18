National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Central & Eastern Iowa. (WOWT) - As more and more assessment of the damage takes place following the derecho that moved through the Great Plains and Midwest, we continue to learn more about just how strong the winds were.

The worst of the damage continues to be found in Linn, Jones and Cedar counties in Eastern Iowa. While the strongest measured wind gust from the Derecho was 112 mph in Midway Iowa, meteorologists with the National Weather Service estimate straight line winds as highs as 130 mph likely occurred. That is what would have likely been needed to cause the collapse of a radio transmission tower north of Marion, Iowa in Linn county. You can find more information and pictures of this intense wind event here courtesy of the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, IA:

This is the same system that brought 50-70mph winds gusts to the Omaha metro that same Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.