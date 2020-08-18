Millard schools limiting attendance at athletic events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools announced Monday the district would be limiting attendance at athletic events and other activities.

Four family members will be allowed to attend each event, according to a letter sent to parents. Families are asked to sit together at the events but to socially distance from other family groups, the letter states.

“We are sorry, but for safety, we are unable to accommodate students who are not participating and the general public at this time,” the letter states. “Metro passes, staff passes and other passes will not be accepted unless used to purchase one of the four family tickets.”

Masks will be required at all athletic events, whether they’re indoor or outdoor.

The district announced last week it would scale back to 50% in-person attendance.

Earlier on Monday, the district reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at separate schools.

