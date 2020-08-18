Advertisement

Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballot as candidate for president

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (WTVG)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa. (WOWT) - Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

Michelle Tidball is listed as his running mate for vice president, according to Iowa records.

Tidball is described as a “spiritual coach” who lives in Cody, Wy. where his campaign office is located. Her website, Abundant Ministries, has been taken down.

West announced in July he was running for the nation’s highest office. While West supported President Donald Trump in the past, he has since withdrawn his support.

6 News left a voicemail and email with West’s office as listed according to state records.

West bought the building in 2019 for “temporary storage of materials and merchandise” according to an article from the Cody Enterprise. He has also purchased property in the area for a ranch.

After declaring his candidacy, West held a campaign event July 20 in which he promoted $1 million for every new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

