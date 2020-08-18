Advertisement

Growing evidence for those who support fall college football

Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost answers questions Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Big 10 Media Days in Chicago. (Ross Jernstrom / WOWT)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a week since Scott Frost made the case football players are safer playing football than not. In the past seven days his position has attracted a lot of support from those who have the most to lose, 81 husker parents.

I know on the surface it seems crazy, especially in a time where most of us are doing our best to social distance and trying not to forget our masks when we go to the store, but the facts are actually on his side.

It’s one thing for fans to want college football, we don’t really have anything to lose. It’s quite another for a parent. Somebody who has something very precious to potentially lose, a life, a loved one.

Through the past week after having conversations with husker parents, they are strong believers football is the best path. Nebraska is testing the players multiple times a week and there are protocols the players have to follow when they enter the facility.

Look at what happened at Oklahoma over the weekend, the team was given a week off, and nine players came back with COVID-19. Nine! When a parent at Nebraska says playing football and being in that atmosphere is the safest place for my son, you can’t argue with it. All nine Sooners players were infected by people outside the program. The risk is greater for players when they are away from the team.

Is the NBA bubble working? Yes. Is the NHL bubble working? Yes, again.

Where it gets complicated for college athletics is the bubble, will the players really go to class in person? Many of us have made COVID-19 adjustments, it seems like this one can be solved.

So far sports teams and leagues have shown they can win their own battle against COVID, they can play through the pandemic and if there’s a problem it doesn’t happen on the field/court. It happens elsewhere.

Strangely that’s exactly where the Big Ten is choosing put its players this fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

