Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment via Zoom about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners committee has been discussing ways to get the word out to landlords about their critical role in obtaining these funds for their tenants. If the landlord chooses not to fill out their portion of the application, their tenant will not receive any CARES Act assistance.

Updated numbers show roughly 35% of renters applying for assistance still need their landlords to close the loop so that they can receive financial help with their rent.

So far, the county has received nearly 2,000 applications for CARES Act aid; 10% have been approved, officials said.

Officials said they are seeing some issues with landlords not being notified of the applications because their email address has been entered incorrectly, so they aren’t prompted to fill out their portion of the application.

Some property managers said their tenants have had trouble filling out the application on mobile devices, which for some is the only way they have to access the internet.

Another hurdle for some renter applicants has been the social security number requirement, according to the head of OneWorld Community Health Centers in south Omaha.

