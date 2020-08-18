Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds and showers rolled by the area this morning, most of the shower activity staying well west of the metro area. Clouds cleared out this afternoon giving us plenty of sunshine and another fantastic Summer evening. Temperatures warmed into the low and middle 80s for most of the area. We’ll cool back into the 70s after sunset, with another cool night expected. Overnight temperatures likely dip into the low 60s and upper 50s once again.

There may be some patchy fog early on Wednesday along with the cooler temperatures, but the fog should not last long. Patchy fog and clouds will quickly give way to more sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will likely be slightly warmer, climbing into the mid and upper 80s for the metro area. A similar day on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

The warm up continues Friday into the weekend, with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. We will likely feel a bit more humidity in the air by the weekend as well. A surge in hotter air may affect the region early next week, pushing high temperatures into the middle and potentially upper 90s for parts of the area Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures should slowly cool down into the middle of next week with a slight chance for storms.

