Advertisement

Clock ticking for Nebraska voters seeking mail-in ballots

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than 80 days remain until the 2020 General Election.

For Nebraska voters, the clock is ticking if you want a mail-in ballot.

Requesting one can be easy just by filling out the green card that should have been mailed to voters’ homes.

Election officials in Nebraska say they’re expecting more than 200,000 mail-in ballot applications.

“So far, we have received over 100,000 requests for mail-in ballots for the November election,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

He said the best way to get a ballot mailed to you is to fill out the green card or a form at the Douglas County Election Commission’s Office -- or online at their website.

If mailing in a request for a ballot, make sure to include a stamp on the envelope.

“But the most direct way for voters to get either the request or the ballot to us is by using one of our drop boxes,” Kruse said.

Nine drop boxes are located throughout Omaha and will soon be replaced with newer ones.

“And that is because they’re larger. They’re more secure. They’re stainless steel. They weather the elements better,” he said.

If there is a problem with your application, the office will contact you.

“We will never return the green card to them. We will contact them if there’s a problem or we will mail them a ballot. Sometimes things happen with the post office. So it may have gotten returned from them for some reason for the post office,” Kruse explained.

After sending in the application, Kruse is asking voters for one more thing:

“Just everybody be patient and remain calm. Ballots won’t be mailed out until September 28,” he said.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. After that, voters can go to their polling place on election night or vote early at the election office.

In Iowa, voters must request an absentee ballot online from their county’s election office.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West to appear on Iowa ballot as candidate for president

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West will appear on the 2020 General Election ballot as a candidate for president, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate confirmed.

News

Man pleads not guilty in Nebraska fiancee’s stabbing death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A 25-year-old Nebraska man pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of his fiancee. Kolton Barnes is charged with first-degree murder in the July 15 death of 27-year-old Kayla Matulka at their home in Malmo in Saunders County.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cool overnight, warm and dry through the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another beautiful summer day for the metro area, a bit on the cool side tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the rest of the week.

News

Record requests for mail-in ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
Less than 80 days remain until the 2020 General Election. For Nebraska voters, the clock is ticking if you want a mail-in ballot.

Latest News

News

Papillion-La Vista Schools’ remote learning program encounters delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Some Papillion-La Vista Community Schools’ students in the remote learning program are not starting Tuesday as planned.

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

Omaha Public Schools’ first day means tech issues for some families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
If the first day of school depends on computers, there is a chance there will be difficulties.

News

Omaha council discusses budget alternative to address community issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Council discussing alternatives to the taking $2 million from the city's police budget during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

News

Councilwoman Aimee Melton addresses city's police budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton called on OPD Todd Schmaderer to talk more about the city's police budget at the council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

News

Councilman Vinny Palermo comments on budget amendment

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo talks about the city's police budget during the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.