Clock ticking for Nebraska voters seeking mail-in ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than 80 days remain until the 2020 General Election.

For Nebraska voters, the clock is ticking if you want a mail-in ballot.

Requesting one can be easy just by filling out the green card that should have been mailed to voters’ homes.

Election officials in Nebraska say they’re expecting more than 200,000 mail-in ballot applications.

“So far, we have received over 100,000 requests for mail-in ballots for the November election,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

He said the best way to get a ballot mailed to you is to fill out the green card or a form at the Douglas County Election Commission’s Office -- or online at their website.

If mailing in a request for a ballot, make sure to include a stamp on the envelope.

“But the most direct way for voters to get either the request or the ballot to us is by using one of our drop boxes,” Kruse said.

Nine drop boxes are located throughout Omaha and will soon be replaced with newer ones.

“And that is because they’re larger. They’re more secure. They’re stainless steel. They weather the elements better,” he said.

If there is a problem with your application, the office will contact you.

“We will never return the green card to them. We will contact them if there’s a problem or we will mail them a ballot. Sometimes things happen with the post office. So it may have gotten returned from them for some reason for the post office,” Kruse explained.

After sending in the application, Kruse is asking voters for one more thing:

“Just everybody be patient and remain calm. Ballots won’t be mailed out until September 28,” he said.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. After that, voters can go to their polling place on election night or vote early at the election office.

In Iowa, voters must request an absentee ballot online from their county’s election office.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.