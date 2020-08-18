Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Commissioners approved Patricia Lopez as the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Tuesday morning. The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

On Monday, the Lincoln City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the resolution to appoint Lopez as Health Director.

The Board of Health will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with that action item on their agenda. All three will need to approve Pat Lopez as the Health Director. Appointing Pat Lopez should be wrapped up by Tuesday night.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed an opinion last week, suggesting Lopez is in her position illegally. Condon said in a letter to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners that Lopez was never properly appointed, and should be removed.

Lopez has served the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County in an interim capacity following the passing of previous Health Department Director Shavonna Lausterer. She signed a consulting agreement with the City in May of 2019, to serve on an interim basis. That agreement has been extended through the end of 2020.

