Advertisement

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners gives Pat Lopez a standing ovation as they vote to appoint her as health director.
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners gives Pat Lopez a standing ovation as they vote to appoint her as health director.(LNKTV)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Commissioners approved Patricia Lopez as the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Tuesday morning. The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

On Monday, the Lincoln City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the resolution to appoint Lopez as Health Director.

The Board of Health will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with that action item on their agenda. All three will need to approve Pat Lopez as the Health Director. Appointing Pat Lopez should be wrapped up by Tuesday night.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed an opinion last week, suggesting Lopez is in her position illegally. Condon said in a letter to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners that Lopez was never properly appointed, and should be removed.

Lopez has served the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County in an interim capacity following the passing of previous Health Department Director Shavonna Lausterer. She signed a consulting agreement with the City in May of 2019, to serve on an interim basis. That agreement has been extended through the end of 2020.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County officials address landlord loophole for CARES Act renters assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Officials from the county’s Health and Human Services committee are hearing public comment about a snag renters are hitting when trying to obtain CARES Act funds to help pay their rent.

News

National Weather Service estimates derecho winds topped out near 130 mph in Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest wind estimates from the derecho

Coronavirus

Tuesday Aug. 18 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports 9 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another warm day with a few spotty afternoon showers possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll again have a little patchy fog in the area to start the day. Like yesterday, it will burn off quickly and we’ll start to warm quickly.

Latest News

News

Several Omaha metro school districts return to class Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa and Ashly Richardson
Omaha Public Schools students start the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday online for at least the first quarter of the school year.

Education

Tense moments for parents of special-needs students at Omaha Public Schools meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
About 50 people were in attendance as the Omaha Public Schools board meeting got underway Monday night.

Education

Millard schools limiting attendance at athletic events

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Millard Public Schools announced Monday event it would be limiting attendance at athletic events.

News

COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 17, 2020

News

HOA sues Elkhorn homeowner for unapproved roof color

Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s not unusual to see crews replacing bad roofs in metro area neighborhoods. But this week good shingles will be torn off an Elkhorn home.

News

Millard Schools guidelines for fall sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
Millard Public Schools announced Monday the district would be limiting attendance at athletic events and other activities.