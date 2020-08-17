Semi-rollover crash diverts traffic at I-680/I-80 interchange

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are diverting traffic off of southbound I-680 at the I-80 interchange because of a crash.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, all I-680 southbound traffic is being diverted onto the I, L, and Q access lanes.

Delays are expected.

A similar accident involving a semi-truck happened at the same area Aug. 6.

Minor injuries to the driver. Traffic is moving slowly through the area via alternate ramps. Use caution. #OPD pic.twitter.com/n8qk2jffWM — Lt. Jay Leavitt (@OPDLtLeavitt) August 17, 2020

