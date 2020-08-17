Advertisement

Semi-rollover crash diverts traffic at I-680/I-80 interchange

Semi-truck rollover near I-80/I-680 Southbound
Semi-truck rollover near I-80/I-680 Southbound(Omaha Police Department)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are diverting traffic off of southbound I-680 at the I-80 interchange because of a crash.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, all I-680 southbound traffic is being diverted onto the I, L, and Q access lanes.

Delays are expected.

A similar accident involving a semi-truck happened at the same area Aug. 6.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

