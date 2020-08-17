Advertisement

Review cites ‘operational failures’ in Smollett prosecution

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday Feb. 24, 2020, after an initial court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. A special prosecutor in Chicago says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Monday Feb. 24, 2020, after an initial court appearance on a new set of charges alleging that he lied to police about being targeted in a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago early last year. A special prosecutor in Chicago says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.(AP Photo/Matt Marton)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

In a statement on the conclusions his investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray and misleading statements.

In March last year, Foxx's office surprised and angered many in Chicago by dropping charges that accused the former "Empire" actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Smollett is still adamant that the attack was real and wasn't a publicity hoax.

Webb's statement said his investigation "did not develop evidence that would support any criminal charges against State's Attorney Foxx or any individual working at (her office)." But it added, it "did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures" in how it handled the Smollett matter.

Webb's findings announced Monday came after charges were restored against Smollett by the same special prosecutor in February. Webb said at the time that dropping the charges against Smollett were unjustified, including because the evidence against Smollett seem and because he was not required to admit that the attack was a hoax.

One of the focuses of Webb's inquiry was about whether Foxx acted improperly by speaking to a Smollett relative and a onetime aide of former first lady Michelle Obama before the charges were dropped, or by weighing in on the case after recusing herself.

Foxx is the first black woman to hold Chicago's top law enforcement job. She defeated her primary opponents earlier this year even as they made her handling of the Smollett case central to their campaigns. In overwhelmingly Democratic Chicago, the primary invariably determines who wins the general election.

Charging documents refiled by Webb in February accuse the black, openly gay actor of making a false police report in claiming two men attacked him early on Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago, shouting slurs and looping a rope around his neck.

Reform advocates have hailed reforms Foxx pushed through — often over the angry objections of Chicago’s police union and chiefs of police across Cook County, including treating certain nonviolent crimes, such as shoplifting, as lower priorities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

See the inside of the 'Golden Girls' house that just sold for $4 million

Updated: moments ago
|
The midcentury-modern house that appeared on the popular 1980s-era sitcom “The Golden Girls” sold for roughly $4 million.

National Politics

Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some questions and answers about what's going on with the post office and the upcoming election.

News

Crash scene diverts traffic off Highway 75 in south Omaha

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities were diverting traffic off of southbound Highway 75 at L Street on Monday morning to avoid a crash in the area.

National Politics

Convention losses deal blow to businesses

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Businesses in Milwaukee and Charlotte prepared for 2020 convention booms that didn't happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Other problems with mail possibly slowing --10PM

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

News

Breast cancer gala goes virtual -- 10PM

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

Meteorologists seek to confirm hottest Death Valley temperature in 107 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.

News

Omaha woman warns of health risks related to possible USPS slowdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
There are growing concerns that the U.S. is testing less for coronavirus even as 1,000 Americans die daily.