Samaritan’s Purse helps with storm damage in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WOWT) - Many who do not have the resources to remove massive trees off of homes after a storm are reaching out for help from volunteers.

The flag which flew over Thomas Applebee’s ship in the Navy weathered another storm.

“That was in 1992,” he said.

Applebee was home when the pine tree in his front yard came down.

“Yeah, I was inside, it was a pretty good thud,” he said.

With only minor damage to the home, he and neighbors got to work when the rain passed.

“We soon realized there were two huge trees down in the middle of the street and we could not move those,” Applebee explained. “So we did clear off some of the yards and stuff so if someone did have to come down with an emergency vehicle they could go through the yard instead of the street.”

The things too big to move required more bodies and heavy equipment.

The Samaritan’s Purse has crews doing the heavy lifting for people who need help.

“I’m really thankful for these guys coming out and helping with the big tree. That was really, really out of my league,” Applebee said.

Samaritan’s Purse realized the damage to Iowa was so extensive, the number of people they sent wasn’t enough.

Right now, they are rallying additional troops to send to the area.

Even Applebee is still in awe of the destruction his community is living with.

“I’ve been here 30 some years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. It’s the most widespread destruction. There’s a lot of people hurting. A lot of needs at the moment. I’ve been through the 2008 floods and tornadoes and this is by far the worst,” he said.

