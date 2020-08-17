Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical August weather today as we search for rain chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with a little bit of fog around the area but nothing widespread is likely. That will burn off quickly as the sun rises and we’ll head towards a beautiful summer afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s with comfortable dew points near 60 degrees. North winds could gust to near 25 mph at times too, especially on the Iowa side.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Monday wind
Monday wind(WOWT)

Overall we’re expecting a quiet and warm August week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will likely slowly increase during the week. Unfortunately we have very few chances of rain with the next one possible at 20% Wednesday morning. That will likely be the only shot at some rain until another small chance Saturday morning.

Highs by the weekend are likely to be in the lower 90s along with the higher humidity. Get ready for some summer heat as you plan your weekend.

