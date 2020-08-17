Advertisement

Pottawattamie County asks state to inspect Oakland Manor Nursing Center

Nearly every single resident at Oakland Manor tests positive for COVID-19
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are 29 COVID-19 positive residents at Oakland Manor Nursing Facility. There are 34 residents. Seven residents have died from the virus.

“This was something that myself and the nursing homes here in Pottawatomie County predicted could and would likely happen before the end of this virus,” Medical Director of several facilities, Dr. Glenn Hurst, said.

In late July the county’s planning director, Matt Wyant, asked the state to inspect Oakland Manor Nursing Center.

“We had a report from the EMS and the hospital systems that when they went to go pick up a COVID positive patient there at the facility the person who came to the door with the individual did not have on PPE,” he explained.

The Iowa State Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for the rural center’s license.

“They’ve got limited resources to start with. They’ve got smaller buildings. And everyone is in tighter spaces and that makes for easy spread of the condition,” Hurst added.

6 News reached out to the state for further comment about the state’s inspection of the center.

Hurst said he brought his concerns and solutions to Wyant and several others in March.

“And sadly those fell on deaf ears on the county level and at the state level all the way up to Governor’s office.”

Wyant said he believes some of the requests made were not possible.

“Being able to set up a remote critical care access hospital. I think we can all remember at the time there was staffing shortages with health care. There was a number of things against it. And it just did not make it a viable option,” he said

He also said a local response team was formed to help nursing facilities deal with an outbreak. They were able to assist several nursing homes throughout the county but had trouble connecting with Oakland Manor.

“We struggled with making any kind of communication since the administrator isn’t on-site,” Wyant said.

MGM Healthcare is the facility’s management company, which is based in St. Louis.

6 News reached out to the company for further comments, and have not received a response.

