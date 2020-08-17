Omaha’s Project Pink’d holds fundraiser for breast cancer survivors virtually

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

It’s not easy asking for money, while many are worrying about their own dollars. How do you hold a big fundraising gala when events like that haven’t happened for months?

One way to keep donors close even in an age of social distancing -- host the event on zoom.

Saturday night, more than 300 people fired up their laptops and cameras and joined Project Pink'd online, an Omaha organization helping breast cancer survivors for more than a decade.

Peg Johnson of Omaha said, "With COVID this year, I've had to be more cautious than I historically would have been since I'm immuno-compromised. If they don't want to wear a mask for themselves, then for others. It's highly important to us."

Breast cancer survivors from across the country joined in. A local 5-year survivor took part from Arizona.

Irene Garbina said, “I’m doing fabulous. Because of Project Pink’d, I want to spread my joy and happiness.”

The live auction raised more than $80,000 and overall, more than $250,000. That money will stay local to fill a gap in the system.

Cynthia Sturgeon said, "Thank you from the bottom of our heart. We didn't know how this would turn out virtually. You made our dreams come true."

Project Pink’d saw a lack of support in the system following a diagnosis, that’s been the mission ever since.

