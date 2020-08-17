Advertisement

Omaha woman warns of health risks related to possible USPS slowdown

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

One Omaha woman says slowdowns in the mail service could be fatal for many vulnerable Americans.

Lorraine Touray discovered she had breast cancer two years ago.

“I had the surgery...I had a lumpectomy before the radiation,” said Touray.

Now she takes medication daily.

“I get my meds through the mail...now if I don’t take that Metrosal and if I don’t take that Metrosal then the cancer can pop back up,” said Touray.

And there's more...

“I’ve had a lot of blood clots in the past. If I don’t take that Zerelto that I’m taking for the blood clots. If I don’t take that for one day then the blood clots can come back in one day,” said Touray.

Lorraine says she could go to pick up her meds, but...

“I depend on the mail for my medications because some days I don’t feel good enough to go get the medicines,” said Touray.

Despite her personal concerns, Lorraine is worried about the people she cared for.

Lorraine spent 20 years working as a nurse at the veterans’ hospital. She knows that sometimes vets need to be monitored to make sure they even take their medications.

“Now if the mail doesn’t come and the veterans don’t get their medications, they’re not going to get it. They’re not even going to go ask somebody to get their medicines they’ll just say, oh forget it,” said Touray. “I love all of my veterans that I took care of and I don’t want none of them getting hurt because they don’t get their mail delivered to them.”

Lorraine says veterans need to speak out about any changes with mail delivery.

“The veterans better stand up and not let this happen. The veterans are usually used to taking orders and don’t complain, but the veterans better stand up and say something because their lives are at stake behind this,” said Touray.

But it's not just veterans Lorraine is concerned about. Some have no other option than to receive their meds by mail.

“A lot of people can’t get out and get their medicines...they have nobody to take them to get them,” said Touray.

Lorraine says she’s not a political person and usually doesn’t say much about politics, but she felt compelled to speak out when she realized veterans and others unable to physically go and get their medications, could be impacted the most.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash scene diverts traffic off Highway 75 in south Omaha

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities were diverting traffic off of southbound Highway 75 at L Street on Monday morning to avoid a crash in the area.

News

Other problems with mail possibly slowing --10PM

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

News

Breast cancer gala goes virtual -- 10PM

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

News

Omaha’s Project Pink’d holds fundraiser for breast cancer survivors virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Brian Mastre
Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical August weather today as we search for rain chances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with a little bit of fog around the area but nothing widespread is likely. That will burn off quickly as the sun rises and we’ll head towards a beautiful summer afternoon.

News

Severe storms have come to an end across eastern Nebraska

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Storms began to fire up during the 3 o’clock hour this afternoon, packing a punch! They continued to grow in size as they pushed south and southeastward, with severe warnings remaining just west of the Omaha Metro.

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Much quieter weather for the start of the workweek!

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be from the north 5-12 mph with overnight lows back near 60° Monday night.

News

Samaritan’s Purse helps with storm damage in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Many who do not have the resources to remove massive trees off of homes after a storm are reaching out for help from volunteers.

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 16 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police investigate homicide near 24th & Binney Streets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man’s death is being investigated as a homicide Sunday, according to the Omaha Police Department.