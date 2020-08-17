Monday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: 54 new cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
54 new cases in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 12,180.
There were no additional deaths reported Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 143.
