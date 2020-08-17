Advertisement

Monday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: 54 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

54 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 12,180.

There were no additional deaths reported Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 143.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
